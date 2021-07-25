Mrs. Brinker: Top five tips as you prepare for back to school

13News Education Expert Jennifer Brinker from Greenwood Middle School talks about the top five things to know as you prepare for back to school.

INDIANAPOLIS — Many Indiana students are gearing up to head back into the classroom.

13News Education Expert Jennifer Brinker from Greenwood Middle School talked about the top five things for parents to know on 13Sunrise:

Bedtime routines

"I know all of us get a little lax with bedtimes and schedules in the summer but many of us don’t realize it can actually take two weeks to change sleep patterns/routines so do this as soon as possible," Brinker said. "Your kids might complain at first if you wake them up early, but it will be much easier to deal with that now than on the first day of school."

Back-to-School supplies

“My advice to parents is to give your kid the ability to pick out some of their own supplies when possible, if you are able to do so," Brinker said. "Fun stuff like lunch boxes, folders, things like that will make them excited about the process and having a good attitude is key."

Stay positive

"While it is always hard to adjust and be positive after a vacation for kids AND adults, it can be done. I say this all the time, our kids take their cues from us as parents," Brinker said. "Be positive. The more you ask them if they are ready or dreading it, the more it is going to feel heavy for them. Just keep those conversations upbeat and if you talk about school with them, talk about what they are looking forward to."

What to do if you struggle with separation anxiety

“Visit the school whenever possible. It also really helps to send your child with a picture of you or the whole family. For younger kiddos, put those on a lanyard that they can see throughout the day. For older kids, tuck that somewhere a little more discreet so they can glance at it. It is a nice reminder through the day," Brinker said. "The only thing there is to eventually wean them off of that so they aren’t staring at the picture instead of listening to a story being read, etc. Also, keep in mind that staff is specially trained in getting your kids redirected and learning in no time, so they will be okay.”

Take advantage of every open house or "Meet the Teacher Night" available

“This is the opportunity for the parents to meet those teachers, get all the information you need, and most importantly, give your child some peace of mind for how the year is going to go," Brinker said.