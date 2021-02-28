Mrs. Brinker: All about homework

Homework is assigned to reinforce skills and help students retain information.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — This week on 13Sunrise, WTHR Education Expert Jennifer Brinker discussed all things homework with us.

Dustin Grove: What’s the purpose of homework from a school standpoint?

Mrs. Brinker: Homework is really there to reinforce skills and help retain information. Different schools and teachers have different expectations and philosophies about homework, but the purpose is generally the same. Homework can be really useful in boosting skills and can also clue in parents to how their student is doing academically if they work together with their child.

Dustin Grove: What about parents who might have older kids and struggle helping them with their homework?

Mrs. Brinker: This is a really good point. Generally when I hear this it's with math. I know a lot of parents out there who haven’t used these skills in over twenty years OR math is taught in such a different way that it can be frustrating for both the kids and the parents.

If it is math, I would check out a wonderful resource for grades 6-12 that is offered by Rose Hulman. You can go to askrose.org or call 1-877-ASK-ROSE. This is not for long-term tutoring. But your kids can call or log in and get help on some of their math problems from a math expert. The best part is it is 100-percent free.

You can also check with your child’s school counselor or administrator to see if your corporation offers free peer tutoring or check out private tutoring, but that can get expensive.

Dustin Grove: What is your advice for parents who feel like their child might need some additional practice on skills at home, but they just don’t get much homework assigned?

Mrs. Brinker: I think it is great when parents take it upon themselves to be active in their child’s education. I always suggest reading at home with your child and discussing the story. There is nothing better to boost comprehension skills. I would also check with your child’s school because they might also have access to programs like IXL or iReady which will allow your child access to practice skills at home on the computer.

Dustin Grove: Any other tips for parents when it comes to homework?