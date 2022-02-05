Millions in referenda dollars on the line for 5 local school districts

Combined, the districts are asking for more than $280 million to raise teacher salaries, offer more classes and build new schools.

INDIANAPOLIS — Five local school districts will be paying close attention as primary voting results roll in Tuesday.

Combined, school districts in Edinburgh, Franklin Township, Lebanon, Mt. Vernon, and Perry Township are asking for more than $280 million to raise teacher salaries, offer more classes and build new schools.

Edinburgh Community School Corporation

In Edinburgh, the district says the district will consolidate in five years if voters don’t approve an operating referendum. The district is asking for an extra $742,719 a year over eight years. The superintendent says he wants to use the money to expand bus routes, pay teachers more and add some additional academic courses.

Franklin Township Community School Corporation

School leaders are bringing a referendum to voters for the first time. Asking for a $98 million construction referendum is needed to renovate the high school. The district says the high school’s infrastructure needs major improvements. The district says it also wants to renovate classrooms so they’re bigger to accommodate a growing student body.

Lebanon Community School Corporation

Leaders in Lebanon are asking voters to pass not one, but two referenda. A $102 million construction referendum to build a new elementary school. It’s also asking for a $31 million operating referendum to retain and attract teachers and enhance academic programs.

Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation

Mt. Vernon schools is asking for $25.6 million over the next eight years. The district wants the money to hire more school resource officers, so it has at least one at each elementary or middle school and two SROs monitoring the high school.

The district also says it needs the money so it can hire more teachers as student enrollment increases. The formula is usually 10 new teachers for every 150 new students. Without the money, the district says class sizes may increase. It may also have a hard time attracting and retaining teachers because it won’t be able to increase salaries for schoolteachers and staff.

The district says legislation passed by lawmakers over the years has also limited its funding stream over the years. Also, in December it will lose $3.3 million in increment dollars.

Perry Township School Corporation

Unlike the other districts, Perry Township isn’t asking for a tax increase, but for voters to keep paying the same amount. The district says it needs the current referendum extended so it can continue to offer bus service to all students. The district says 230 positions including 193 teaching jobs are tied to the $19 million the operating referendum brings in.