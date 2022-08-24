$1,000 tutoring grant program announced for qualifying Indiana students

The $1,000 in funds can be used on private tutoring, small group tutoring or academic-focused camps.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education announced a statewide math and English tutoring grant program for Indiana families. It provides families with up to $1,000 to spend on math and English/language arts tutoring and approved out-of-school academic programs for their students.

To qualify for a grant, students must meet all of the following criteria:

Legally reside in Indiana,

Be enrolled at a traditional public, charter or accredited non-public school,

Qualify for Federal Free or Reduced Lunch, and

Have scored Below Proficiency in both math and English/language arts on ILEARN as a third or fourth grader in 2022. Note: Approaching proficiency will not qualify.

both math and English/language arts on ILEARN as a third or fourth grader in 2022.

“As we continue to make historic investments in education, this grant will increase access to tutoring opportunities for our students who need it most, regardless of a parent or family’s ability to afford this additional support,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education.

Families can register for a grant by clicking here. Families can manage their account and find participating learning partners. The list should be available by Oct. 1.