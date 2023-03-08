Leaders focus on 'opportunity' with IUPUI split

The changes will roll out for the fall 2024 semester. Current students are not expected to be affected.

INDIANAPOLIS — Right now, hundreds of leaders on multiple task forces are working to create more opportunities when it comes to the name and image change from IUPUI.

The announcement of the split in August 2022 has meant several questions on campus.

"One of the biggest ones was, 'Why is this happening? How is this really going to change anything if Purdue and IU are both going to be here?'" said Kartikay Gulia, president of student government at IUPUI.

Leaders researched other universities across the country.

"What we see is universities separately working together in the city," said Julie Manning Magid, executive associate dean for faculty and research, Kelley School of Business.

They believe separating IUPUI into IU Indianapolis and Purdue University in Indianapolis will make both universities more recognizable.

"Neither were getting the attention they deserved from it because it was mashed together," Magid said.

Leaders said 88% of IUPUI graduates stay here.

The goal is to grow and retain faculty for the university, jobs for the Hoosier State and get more federal, state and local funding.

"We really have an opportunity to connect the sciences here in the tech science corridor with our companies in Indiana, and really start to merge our academics and our industries together that we never have done before," said Patty Martin, president and CEO of Biocrossroads.

They're ironing out the details now and thinking big for the future.

"I think what I'm excited about is looking at this university in say ten years or 15 years, I want to come back to this campus and say the change we worked on has made it into a bigger university than it was so many years ago," Gulia said.