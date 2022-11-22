Johnson County teacher surprised with prestigious award

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A Johnson County teacher got a big surprise Tuesday.
Angela Fowler thought she was attending a school assembly at Grassy Creek Elementary School. But that changed when the Milken Family Foundation presented her with a prestigious award and $25,000 to spend however she wants.
"I'm a big proponent of, you have to know your kids and respect them before you are able to teach them and so being able to know them and respect them, build those relationships," said Fowler, a fourth-grade math teacher. "And then be able to teach them and help them fall in love with math and reading and writing, that's obviously our biggest part of the job, but I think all that front-loading, people don't understand, actually comes first. And I always try to make sure my kids know they're loved and appreciated when they walk in the room."
Outside of teaching, Fowler also helps to raise money for Riley Children's Hospital and coaches "Girls on the Run." She's also the first teacher in the Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation to receive the Milken Educator Award.