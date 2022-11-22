Johnson County teacher surprised with prestigious award

"I'm a big proponent of, you have to know your kids and respect them before you are able to teach them and so being able to know them and respect them, build those relationships," said Fowler, a fourth-grade math teacher. "And then be able to teach them and help them fall in love with math and reading and writing, that's obviously our biggest part of the job, but I think all that front-loading, people don't understand, actually comes first. And I always try to make sure my kids know they're loved and appreciated when they walk in the room."