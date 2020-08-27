Johnson County parents encourage school leaders to keep kids in school

School leaders pushed pause this week on in-person learning for middle and high schoolers after COVID-19 cases spiked.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Parents in Johnson County are pushing to keep their children in school.

"We know the risks of COVID and we also know that COVID-19 is not going anywhere, and in spite of those risks, we still choose to have our children learning in person if at all possible,” said Brittany Carroll.

Carroll and other parents in the Center Grove school district say they're willing to provide any help they can to administrators and teachers, if it means keeping kids in school.

"All of that impact of isolation and or quarantine created quite a dilemma. I think we were close to 400 students out because of that from anywhere to 10 to 14 days,” said Dr. Rich Arkanoff, superintendent of Center Grove Community School Corporation.

Students in middle and high school switched to e-learning this week. Next week, those students will attend school every other day, on a blended schedule.

"In the event we do have more positive cases walking in the door we can mitigate the number of kids that would be impacted by a isolation or quarantine process,” Arkanoff said.

Schools must follow guidelines set by health departments. For example, if a student exhibits symptoms of COVID-19, or comes in contact with someone who tested positive, that student must quarantine themselves until test results prove negative.

“Based on those guidelines, it’s created this huge dragnet of quarantining healthy children. In reality we have so many students out of school right now based on the guidelines for their potential exposure to somebody who has tested positive,” Carroll said.

Parents and students are expected to hold a peaceful rally outside of the school administration building Thursday ahead of the scheduled board meeting.

"We're looking at where we stand right now in e-learning, where we stand in the next two weeks, going to a blended schedule and then looking beyond,” said Rob Daniels, president of the CGCSC Board of School Trustees.

Daniels said, while he can’t predict how the virus will impact the school year, leaders are trying to help parents understand the need for changes.

“Nobody asked for this. Parents didn’t ask for this. The school didn’t ask for this and by golly the students certainly didn’t ask for it. We’re getting support for the new model and we’re getting other people that have questions and we’re getting other people that would prefer 100 percent traditional,” Daniels said.

Parents say they only want to help ensure their kids get the in-person learning they deserve.