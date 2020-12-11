Jay School Corporation changes quarantine plan to help keep kids in school

Jay School Corporation Superintendent Jeremy Gulley said, in his 25 years of educating children, he’s never seen obstacles like the ones posed by this pandemic.

JAY COUNTY, Ind. — The pandemic is surging with record numbers of cases in Indiana and dozens of deaths reported daily. The state now finds itself in a situation similar to March.

Jay School Corporation Superintendent Jeremy Gulley said school closures in the spring were statewide and swift during the first wave of the virus.

He said this third peak is impacting school closures in a different way.

“This seems to be slow motion,” Gulley said.

“It’s been the most challenging thing I’ve ever seen in my career for certain,” Gulley said.

He's been substituting as a high school teacher due to staffing shortages caused by the pandemic.

“When schools are closed, kids are losing opportunities that are important to their education and development. We’re weighting that against our efforts to control the spread. We’re learning. We know more now than we did,” Gulley said.

He said kids miss out on school lunches, getting a hands-on education that can help further their education or post-high school career, and some find schools as the few hours and days a week to escape from a household that may be stressful or abusive. For parents, school is also a source of childcare during their work hours.

“We’re weighing very careful how much kids lose when they’re not in school and we’re letting facts drive our decisions,” Gulley said.

Jay School Corporation decided to try to problem solve under the guidance and advice of the Jay County Health Department. What they learned motivated them to adjust the school quarantine plans.

“From what we’re seeing within the school contact tracing, we’re not seeing a spread as a result of positive cases for those in close contact within a school setting. Partially because we’re dealing with a controlled environment,” said Heath Butz of the Jay County Health Department.

He said that what schools have been doing has created a controlled environment where the virus that causes COVID-19 doesn’t spread.

“The controls and safety steps that schools are taking appear to be working,” Gulley said.

“Spacing of desks, three to six feet apart; wearing of masks on the buses and in between periods,” Butz said.

Gulley also credits the contact tracing, emphasis on hygiene and the cleaning of the school facilities.

“We are going to have cases. We knew that,” Gulley said. “But the speed is happening outside of the schools.”

Butz told 13News the county health department’s contact tracing supports Gulley’s claim.

Based on this information, Gulley said “our assessment is too many kids are being excluded without sufficient evidence to show there is a spread (within the school).”

So Jay School Corporation updated their quarantine rules for those who have been in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person in a school setting.

Per their new policy:

“Students who are Close Contacts in the School Setting, who are not otherwise excluded, are permitted to return to school provided they wear a mask at school and parents report any changes in their students' situation to the school nurse. The attendance of school-based Close Contact students will be monitored daily. Students who may be excluded for being a Close Contact in the School Setting, will be permitted to return to school if they provide a negative COVID-19 test result to the school nurse showing a test date that is seven days (7) from the last exposure. Without documented test results, the student is excluded for a period of fourteen (14) days from last exposure.”

Students who were in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person outside of school have to remain in quarantine for 14 days. Gulley said the school board had a special meeting where the decision was made on Oct. 29. As a result, this policy has been in place for several weeks. He said he is ready to adapt and change the policy if needed.