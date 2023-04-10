Ivy Tech providing free summer courses to high school students

The free summer courses give students an opportunity to explore possible career options while earning college credits.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana high school students have the opportunity to enroll in free courses this summer at Ivy Tech Community College.

Students in grades nine through 12 will get free tuition and textbooks, and there is no limit on the number of courses students can take.

To qualify for enrollment, students must be Indiana residents at any high school, eighth graders entering ninth grade in the 2023-24 school year, graduating seniors, homeschool students or students at adult high schools.

The free summer courses give students an opportunity to explore possible career options while earning college credits.