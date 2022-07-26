Ivy Tech Evansville giving free laptops to new students who enroll this fall

Prospective students can learn more about the campus and free laptops during the college's Tuesdays@theTech events, which will be held July 26 and Aug. 2.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Need a laptop? Students who enroll at one of Indiana's Ivy Tech Community Colleges can get one for free.

Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville announced its giving free laptops to students who enroll at its campus.

The college said when students enroll, they're automatically eligible for the laptop, but they're only available while supplies last.

Prospective students can learn more about the campus and free laptops during the college's Tuesdays@theTech events, which will be held July 26 and Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

During Tuesdays@theTech, students and families can tour campus, meet with an admissions representative, talk with financial aid, meet with career coaches and more, the college said in a release. Anyone interested in attending Tuesdays@theTech can RSVP here.

Ivy Tech is also holding a School of Entrepreneurship & Innovation Information Session, on July 26 from 12-1 p.m. on the second-floor Commons. Attendees will be able to meet with Dean Chris Kiefer and Department Chair Chase Coslett to learn more about the program.

Additionally, Ivy Tech said, on July 26 it will have a school spotlight on the human services program. This will be a virtual event held on the college's Facebook page at 2 p.m.

Enrollment is currently underway at the campus and classes begin Aug. 2.