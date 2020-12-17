Ivy Tech and Indiana Tech partner on guaranteed admission program

To be eligible for the guaranteed admission program, Ivy Tech students must earn a cumulative grade point average of 2.0 or higher.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Indiana Tech and Ivy Tech Community College partnered on a guaranteed admission program.

It allows Ivy Tech graduates to transfer to Indiana Tech’s main campus in Fort Wayne, as well as its College of Professional Studies, which offers programs online and at its 18 regional locations throughout Indiana, Kentucky and the Chicago area.

The agreement guarantees admission and a transfer of all 60 credits earned by Ivy Tech associate degree graduates into the equivalent bachelor’s degree programs at Indiana Tech. Guaranteed admission to Indiana Tech is provided to graduates of 10 Ivy Tech programs:

Accounting, A.A.S.

Business Administration, A.A.S.

Business Administration, A.S.

Criminal Justice, A.S.

Cybersecurity/Info Assurance, A.S.

Early Childhood Education, A.S.

Health Care Administration, A.S.

Health Information Technology, A.S.

Human Services, A.S.

Psychology, A.S.

Graduates of other Ivy Tech programs can still apply to be admitted to Indiana Tech on an individual basis.

“Serving students and preparing them for career success have long been the top priorities for both Indiana Tech and Ivy Tech," said Steve Herendeen, Indiana Tech vice president for enrollment management. "This agreement takes our shared commitment to students to an even higher level – those who earn Ivy Tech degrees are guaranteed to have all of their credits transfer to Indiana Tech and easily move towards completion of their bachelor’s degrees.”

To be eligible for the guaranteed admission program, Ivy Tech students must earn a cumulative grade point average of 2.0 or higher in one of the specified A.S. or A.A.S. degrees at Ivy Tech.