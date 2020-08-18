Everyone is being tested for the coronavirus when they arrive, a second time when they move into university housing, then again during a random testing program.

INDIANAPOLIS — Some 30,000 students are returning to the IUPUI campus and administrators don't want them bringing the coronavirus with them.

When Kasey Andrews got to back to campus she got a surprise.

"I feel a lot safer than I thought I would," Andrews said.

Almost everyone was wearing masks and keeping their distance.

Montana Clark couldn't help but notice.

"Masks!" Clark said. "Inside every building there is hand sanitizer for everyone to use."

There are COVID-19 warning signs on windows, walls doors even the floors. Classrooms are set up to put more distance between students and professors.

Spray sanitizer and paper towels are plentiful.

COVID -19 warning signs are all over the IUPUI campus. Students are arriving. Classes begin Monday @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/g5XETOujOf — Rich Van Wyk (@VanwykWTHR) August 18, 2020

"It's been a heavy lift," said IU spokesperson Chuck Carney.

That "lift" will get even heavier with the arrival of thousands of students.

Everyone is being tested for the coronavirus when they arrive, a second time when they move into university housing, then again during a random testing program.

"At some point everybody on our campuses will be tested throughout the semester, that is to keep an eye on where things may be popping up," Carney explained.

For the most part, IUPUI is a commuter campus. Of the 30,000 students, only about one in 10 live in university hosing.

COVID-19 outbreaks at other universities have shown that what happens off campus doesn't stay off campus.

IUPUI is sending the message to students.

"About encouraging students to be 'party poopers' and stay home," Carney said. He went on to explain that in a recent poll, nine out of 10 students said they wouldn't go to a party as they would before the pandemic.

Isaiah Williams, a senior, insisted he will wear a mask to any party and try to stay socially distant.

"Everybody got to recognize we are in this together so we got to think of one another," Williams said.