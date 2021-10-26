IPS teachers getting raise as enrollment rebounds

Teachers will see an average 3% increase in each of the two years.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public School teachers are up for a raise as part of a new two-year agreement with the district.

Teachers will see an average 3% increase in each of the two years. There will also be an increase in the retirement savings plan investment for teachers and in starting pay.

The district will be making a $12 million investment over the new two-year contract set to be approved Thursday.

In the 2019 contract, the district increased pay ranges for teachers to $45,200 to $82,800 in the first year and $47,800 to $90,000 in the second year.