x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

IPS teachers getting raise as enrollment rebounds

Teachers will see an average 3% increase in each of the two years.
Credit: WTHR
IPS main office.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public School teachers are up for a raise as part of a new two-year agreement with the district. 

Teachers will see an average 3% increase in each of the two years. There will also be an increase in the retirement savings plan investment for teachers and in starting pay. 

The district will be making a $12 million investment over the new two-year contract set to be approved Thursday.

In the 2019 contract, the district increased pay ranges for teachers to $45,200 to $82,800 in the first year and $47,800 to $90,000 in the second year.

IPS also reported enrollment at schools across the district is rebounding to previous levels.

Related Articles

In Other News

School aims to transform futures for Indianapolis youth