IPS students participate in 'International Day of Peace'

A group of Indianapolis Public Schools students walked from New Jersey and St. Clair streets to the American Legion Mall. The kids from Center for Inquiry 2 sang songs and came together to form a human peace sign.

According to the IPS website, Center for Inquiry "is a group of of four award-winning, public International Baccalaureate Schools serving the students of Indianapolis. We strive to develop a community of respectful, life-long learners who use inquiry, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills to become socially responsible contributors to our changing global society. We are an inclusive community that considers multiple perspectives. We value reflection, collaboration, and taking action to make a positive impact on the world."