IPS spends millions on e-learning; many students are no shows

At many schools 15 to 20 percent of computers and MiFi hot spots haven't been picked up by parents.

The costs of combating COVID-19 are adding up for school districts. IPS has already spent tens of millions of dollars keeping kids safe and learning remotely.

Most of the millions were spent on new computers. However, stacks of them are sitting unused because families never showed up to get them.

Almost two weeks in to the new school year and teachers are tracking attendance in their virtual classes, how long students are online and the amount of work they are completing.

Despite some hiccups with the hardware, Indiana Public Schools Superintendent Aleesia Johnson said the is pretty pleased.

"I think we've gotten off to a solid start," Johnson said. "Certainly there is room to grow and get better."

Attendance is a major concern.

According to the superintend a significant number of students have yet to show up for their virtual classes.