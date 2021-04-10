IPS showcases schools with virtual event Friday

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and provides information about what IPS has to offer.

INDIANAPOLIS — Students and their families wanting to know more about Indianapolis Public Schools may attend the virtual IPS Showcase of Schools on Friday, Oct. 29.



The event runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and promises to provide opportunity and a lot of exciting information about what IPS has to offer.

Families can visit virtual booths for each IPS school to learn about their academic and extracurricular offerings.

Students and families can also participate in each school’s live presentations and questions and answer sessions from 12-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.

Showcase of Schools serves as the kickoff to the district's annual Choice Application Lottery. New this year is the opportunity for families to apply for seats in all IPS schools, not just Choice schools as in previous years.