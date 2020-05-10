IPS prepares for busy October with students returning to schools

IPS has an enrollment of more than 25,000 and, for the first time this academic year, school buildings will be open to students.

INDIANAPOLIS — October will be a busy month for one of the state’s largest school districts. IPS has an enrollment of more than 25,000 and, for the first time this academic year, school buildings will be open to students.

The 2020-2021 school year started late due to concerns over coronavirus numbers and trends. School started virtually for all students on Aug. 17.

Seven weeks later, Oct. 5 felt like the first day all over again as students in grades Pre-K through third could attend school in person.

“She was excited to pack her first lunch and excited to put on her school clothes for the first time,” said Joe Minger, a father of a kindergarten student.

Parents had the option to stay online and Minger admits it was a tough decision.

“When I asked her if she wanted to home school or not she kind of drove the decision at the tail end that she wanted to be in a classroom. That's why it was such a journey for us as a family,” he said.

Parents who did choose in-person learning said they're cautiously optimistic.



“It's a mix of feelings. I’m happy and a little concerned also,” said parent Karen Souki.



“She definitely wanted to go to school. She's asking everyday, 'I want to go to school. I don't want to stay home,'” said parent John Love.

IPS leaders said the day went well overall and was a learning experience.



“Schools may have realized as they change their entry and exit procedures, it might make sense to do things a different way,” said IPS Chief Schools Officer Dr. Nathalie Henderson.



That'll be helpful as in-person learning expands.

Classes move all online for the week of Oct. 12-16. That would have been fall break for students, but the delayed start cancelled break. On Oct. 19, all students can return.

Grades 7-12 will use a hybrid schedule based on last names.

Students with a last name that starts with A-K will attend in-person on Monday and Tuesday and then Wednesday-Friday will be e-learning. Students with a last name that begins with L-Z will attend in-person on Thursday and Friday and Monday-Wednesday will be e-learning.

“That will be new for all of us to have that type of schedule and rotation so those principals and their staff are using this week to prepare for what that rotation will look like,” Dr. Henderson said.