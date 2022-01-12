IPS moves middle and high schools to remote learning due to staffing issues

IPS said high school and stand-alone middle schools will move to remote learning on Thursday and Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools will move to remote learning on Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14 at high schools and standalone middle schools.

IPS said the switch to remote learning is due to staffing limitations. The following schools will move to remote learning:

Middle schools

Arlington Middle School

Harshman Middle School

Henry W. Longfellow Medical/STEM Middle School 28

Northwest Middle School (including Newcomer)

High schools

Arsenal Technical High School

Crispus Attucks High School

George Washington High School

Shortridge High School

IPS said the decision was based on the number of staff absences, including COVID-19 isolations and quarantines at the middle and high school levels.

IPS will not have school district-wide on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There will also be no school on Tuesday, Jan. 18, for staff professional development.

IPS anticipates a return to in-person learning on Wednesday, Jan. 19.