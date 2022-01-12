IPS moves middle and high schools to remote learning due to staffing issues

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools will move to remote learning on Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14 at high schools and standalone middle schools.
IPS said the switch to remote learning is due to staffing limitations. The following schools will move to remote learning:
Middle schools
- Arlington Middle School
- Harshman Middle School
- Henry W. Longfellow Medical/STEM Middle School 28
- Northwest Middle School (including Newcomer)
High schools
- Arsenal Technical High School
- Crispus Attucks High School
- George Washington High School
- Shortridge High School
IPS said the decision was based on the number of staff absences, including COVID-19 isolations and quarantines at the middle and high school levels.
IPS will not have school district-wide on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There will also be no school on Tuesday, Jan. 18, for staff professional development.
IPS anticipates a return to in-person learning on Wednesday, Jan. 19.