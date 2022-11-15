IPS makes changes to 'Rebuilding Stronger' plan ahead of upcoming vote

The district sent a letter to parents Monday notifying them of the proposed changes.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools has made some changes to the final version of the "Rebuilding Stronger" plan that will impact dual-language instruction in IPS schools.

The school district sent a letter to parents Monday evening that said their original proposal was for their high ability school to be shared in the Harshman building alongside their dual language middle school, which would be run by Global Prep Academy, an IPS charter partner.

This caused concerns from parents 13News spoke with because they felt a choice would not be given to many minority families who depend on dual language classes at Harshman Middle School.

IPS said after feedback, they have made the switch to have both the high ability and dual language programs at Harshman remain IPS-run.

The school district will also no longer do construction at Harshman, but athletic field improvements will continue.

IPS said they will immediately begin planning for what this means for the daily student and teacher experience. There is no change to the original timeline, which proposes the launch of the high-ability and dual-language middle school in the 2024-25 school year.

IPS leaders will still review these updates at their Board Review Session starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Board commissioners are expected to vote on the plan Thursday.

You can read the full letter sent to parents below:

Greetings Theodore Potter Families:

After receiving additional feedback from stakeholders, IPS has made another update to the final version of the Rebuilding Stronger plan that will impact dual-language instruction in IPS.

Originally, the proposal was for our IPS-run high-ability school to be co-located in the Harshman building alongside our dual-language middle school, run by Global Preparatory Academy. Global Prep is an IPS charter partner.

Through iterations of feedback, we have made the shift to have both the high-ability and dual-language programs in the Harshman facility be run directly by IPS, and not in partnership with Global Prep. This means Harshman will operate as a middle school for high-ability students and include a dual language track for students who qualify. Students who qualify for both high-ability and dual language will be able to access both.

We will no longer invest in construction at Harshman to share the space. However, athletic field improvements will continue.

IPS will immediately begin planning for what this means for the daily student and teacher experience. There is no change to the original timeline, which proposes the launch of the high-ability and dual-language middle school in SY 2024-25.

Beginning in school year 2024-2025…

Theodore Potter School 74: Dual Language Elementary

Serving Grades K-5

Enrollment priority and transportation provided for Zones 3 and 4.

Global Preparatory Academy @ Riverside 44: Dual Language School

Serving Grades K-8

Enrollment priority and transportation provided for Zones 1 and 2.

Harshman High Ability Programming

Serving Grades 6-8

Districtwide transportation.

No zones-based enrollment impact.

Harshman Dual Language Programming

Serving Grades 6-8

Enrollment priority and transportation provided for Zones 3 and 4.

District administration will share these updates during the Board Review Session on Nov. 15 and the Board Action Session on Nov. 17, both at 6 p.m. in the boardroom inside the John Morton-Finney Center for Educational Services, 120 E. Walnut St.

Board Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the RBS Plan during the Action Session on Nov. 17.