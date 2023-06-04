IPS gives school tours for projects on $410 million capital referendum

According to a recent study, more than 30% of IPS schools are rated as “poor” condition.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools is asking for a $410 million capital referendum on the May ballot as part of its Rebuilding Stronger plan.

The IPS board of commissioners voted unanimously last December to approve a resolution to put the referendum on the ballot. If voters approve the referendum, it will fund upgrades and renovation for more than 20 IPS elementary and middle schools.

IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson said the money would bring all the district’s elementary and middle school buildings from “poor” to “good” condition over the next eight years.

“Our plan will ensure that IPS students have safe, warm, modernized and welcoming environments to learn in,” Johnson said.

On Thursday, IPS leaders led a tour of Arlington Middle School on the northeast side. It will be transformed into a STEM school starting in the 2024-25 school year for grades 6-8.

“We are proposing a complete reinvention of the Arlington facility,” said Johnson. “Along with constructing a new addition for classroom space and a complete renovation of the interior, we will rightsize the facility by demolishing unused and unrenovated space.”

If the referendum is given the green light, Arlington Middle School would receive the largest investment with $66 million. Construction would start right away and be completed in 2026.

Renovations and additions include:

Removing part of the building to accommodate appropriately located parking

81,000-square-foot classroom wing

Family resource center

New media center

Utility upgrades and site work

Addressing building deficiencies such as the roof, interior lighting, fire alarm, cameras and security system

Improving athletic offerings through softball and baseball field improvements, field lighting and rebuilding the tennis courts

IPS leaders plan to give tours of three other schools that would benefit from the referendum this month including, Thomas Carr Howe Middle School, Julian Coleman 110 and George Washington Carver School 87.