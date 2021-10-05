IPS Foundation invests $100K toward equity initiatives

The foundation launched the IPS Education Equity Fund in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Indianapolis Public Schools Foundation announced Tuesday an investment of $100,000 to create a new grant program focused on increasing equity in education.

"What this means is that every school and program has the opportunity to receive a grant award of $1,250 to help them rebuild stronger," IPSF CEO Stephannie Bailey said in a statement. "Together, as a community, we can continue to pursue racial equity, foster teaching innovation, and provide accessible high-quality educational opportunities to all IPS students."

The foundation launched the IPS Education Equity Fund in response to the coronavirus pandemic with the goal of further meeting the needs of students, staff and their families.

School and program leaders will be able to submit a project that aligns with at least one of the three main areas of the fund:

Rapid Response : Address urgent needs of students and remove barriers to learning.

Address urgent needs of students and remove barriers to learning. eLearning : Enhance the eLearning experience through ongoing integration of technology.

Enhance the eLearning experience through ongoing integration of technology. Recovery and Return: Support the physical and mental wellness of students and staff after months of remote learning.

The IPS Foundation has invested more than $1.7 million in the last year to support programs focusing on goals such as promoting racial equity and enhancing post-secondary readiness.

You can learn more about the foundation at ipsfund.org.