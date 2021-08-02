IPS decreases number of IndyGo student riders

By reducing the number, IndyGo and IPS said they were able to make sure students using it had a positive experience.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools plan to put students on IndyGo to get to and from school, has been cut to just a third of the original plan. IPS said 200 students will use IndyGo as their daily mode of transportation instead of the 600 originally planned for.

“IndyGo is committed to quality, on-time service for all of our passengers, including IPS students and the other high school students who have been using our system over the last several years,” said Carrie Black, IndyGo spokesperson. “Like many transit agencies nationwide, COVID-19 impacted our operator workforce. As we work to recruit and rebuild those levels, we want to be mindful about where and when we introduce a concentrated number of passengers to the system at one time.”

By reducing the number, IndyGo and IPS said they were able to make sure students using it had a positive experience. The students involved in the cohort will be in grades 10-12.

IPS is looking at saving on transportation costs and believes the partnership with IPS could save $200,000 to $1 million. IPS is also saving money by walk zone implementation, stop consolidation and route optimization.

Students not assigned to the program will continue to use the IPS yellow buses.

The goal of the IndyGo program is to increase the student riders each year.