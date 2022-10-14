IPS counselor shares tips to transition back to school after fall break

To prepare students for that transition back to school on Monday, an IPS counselor provided some tips for families.

INDIANAPOLIS — As Indianapolis Public School students wrap up their fall break, an IPS counselor is sharing tips for families when it comes to transitioning into that back-to-school mindset.

Aaron Munson is a counselor at IPS Butler University Laboratory School 55. He is also the 2022 Indiana Elementary School Counselor of the Year.

“We have just finished the first mostly normal semester we’ve had in three years,” Munson said. “For any number of reasons, you may be feeling exhausted, overwhelmed, relieved, worried, anxious, thrilled. Guess what? So are your children.”

To prepare students for that transition back to school on Monday, Munson provided some tips for families.

Be curious about your children

If they are acting out, ask them what they need.

At the beginning of each day, Munson suggested asking them what they are looking forward to. At the end of the day, ask them what their favorite part was.

Munson said this communicates care and safety.

Give boundaries

Munson said children feel safest when they know what to expect.

For example, using timers while children play videos makes it clear when it is time to move on.