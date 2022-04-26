IPS says new charter school moving into Broad Ripple H.S., open to George Hill's ideas

The former Broad Ripple H.S. and Indiana Pacers star has been vocal about his desire to take over his former school.

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, Indianapolis Public Schools said the school board is expected to approve two new innovation schools, including one that will move into Broad Ripple High School in the fall.

NBA guard George Hill tweeted he was interested in putting a school in the closed high school building.

Superintendent Aleesia Johnson said she saw Hill’s tweets, including one he posted Monday morning, stating, "What do I have to do to take over Broad Ripple High School. I have so many ideas that I think would be a great use of the school… I need help. I want broad ripple high school."

What do I have to do to take over Broad Ripple High School. I have so many ideas that I think would be a great use of the school… I need help. I want broad ripple high school — INDIANA GEORGE HILL (@George_Hill3) April 25, 2022

Hill graduated from Broad Ripple High School in 2004, then starred at IUPUI before he was drafted in the first round of the 2008 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs. He played five seasons with the Indiana Pacers from 2011-2016.

Johnson said the school building is currently used for administrative purposes. The district says the building houses IPS's facilities management division, academic teams and athletics. In the fall, the Purdue Polytechnic High School plans to add a north campus and move students into the building until a new school is built.

According to a presentation by IPS, the new charter school will serve 150-200 students during the 2022-2023 school year. The goal is for the charter to be in the building for a year.

The charter is not affiliated with Hill. Johnson said she saw Hill’s tweets, but has not spoken to him about his charter school ideas.

"I'm excited any time people are expressing interest in wanting to work alongside the district to help it be a great place, and continuing to serve our students," she said. "Now in terms of what comes next, that remains to be seen."

However, she said at this time the district does not plan to sell the building.

"I would invite him to come with me to the Statehouse to advocate for some changes in the 'dollar law,' which is one of the pieces and one of the factors that, quite frankly, as we think about the future of that building is limiting," she said.