IPS board voting on 'Rebuilding Stronger' plan Thursday evening

Written public comment can be submitted online until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — After months of discussion and planning, the Board of School Commissioners of the City of Indianapolis will vote on future of Indianapolis Public Schools.

On Thursday, the board will vote on the final draft of the district's "Rebuilding Stronger" plan.

The school board meeting is open to the public and will also be livestreamed at www.myips.org and on the IPS Facebook page.

Officials with IPS said families in the district can still submit their feedback on the plan.

Written public comment can be submitted online until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.

In-person public comment is also welcome. Anyone interested in speaking at Thursday's meeting must sign up ahead of time.

IPS officials said the vote to approve the Rebuilding Stronger plan must be a majority vote among commissioners. There will be no changes to the final Rebuilding Stronger plan on Thursday night, according to IPS Media Relations Manager Marc Ransford.

Ransford said IPS does understand, however, small tweaks or changes are possible in the months and years to come.

If the plan is approved Thursday evening, school leaders will turn their attention to parts of the plan that go into effect for the 2023-24 school year. That includes possible school consolidations and school mergers.