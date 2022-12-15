IPS board to vote on second Rebuilding Stronger referendum Thursday, expanding equitable access to programs for students

The IPS school board is expected to vote on an operating referendum proposal, that if approved, would raise about $50 million annually through 2031.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Schools board has approved a massive reorganization plan for the district, known as Rebuilding Stronger.

Now, the board is approving resolutions that will allow IPS to move forward with asking taxpayers to pay for it.

Thursday evening, the IPS school board is expected to vote on an operating referendum proposal, that if approved, would raise about $50 million annually through 2031. That money would go toward expanding programs in schools to make educational and academic opportunities across the district more equitable.

“Our district is doing groundbreaking work for our kids,” said Dr. Allen Mickens, principal of Ralph Waldo Emerson School 58.

One of the ways IPS will make opportunities for students more equitable is through music. Currently, only 1-in-3 IPS middle school students has access to band or orchestra in school. Under Rebuilding Stronger, IPS will bring band or orchestra into all middle schools.

"Who knows how many future artists, musicians, dancers, singers, how many we have out there and we’ve not even been able to unearth their talents because we’ve not given them the space or opportunity to exercise what they have inside them,” Mickens said.

Mickens said School 58 hasn't been able to offer music in its school for years now and he's thrilled to bring it back.

"To walk through the building and see this is a reality for our kids is going to put a big smile on my face. Kids excited about specials, 'Man, we have music today?' We didn't have it last year, but I'm so glad we have it this year, kids coming into school every day excited to walk in there again, being thankful they have the opportunity to practice what they love," he said.

And, Mickens said, music has the ability to make a big difference in student engagement. He said he's glad to see Rebuilding Stronger bringing this opportunity for all students.

"It's a long time coming. There's no point in talking about why did it take this long, the point that matters is it's here now. So how are we going to take advantage to make sure these programs are running and successful for our kids," Mickens said. “One thing we can all agree on is this, Rebuilding Stronger, is setting kids up to be successful with whatever gift that they have. Who can’t be excited about that?”

The IPS board approved a $410 million capital referendum resolution earlier this month.