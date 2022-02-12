IPS board approves $410 million capital referendum for 2023 ballot

The referendum, if approved, would fund construction projects from the district's Rebuilding Stronger Plan.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Schools board of commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a resolution for a $410 million capitol referendum to be placed on the May 2023 ballot, a district spokesperson confirmed to 13News.

(NOTE: The above video is a previous report on the capitol referendum.)

The referendum, if approved, would fund projects from the district's Rebuilding Stronger Plan, a massive reorganization effort which was unanimously approved by the board in mid-November.

The board delayed a vote on a $413.6 million operating referendum – that would be placed on the same ballot – until next week.

The district did not include funding for non-IPS charter schools as part of the funding referendum.