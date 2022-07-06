Kids will learn through movement at Westfield preschool opening in the fall

Casey Wright is opening a 35,000-square-foot preschool at Grand Park, where kids will learn through movement.

WESTFIELD, Ind — There’s an innovative new preschool coming to Westfield this fall that’s been almost 50 years in the making.

"'Kids 360' is a first-of-its-kind preschool designed for kids ages 3 to 5, offering an expansive, state-of-the-art environment to facilitate optimal learning for the child,” said Casey Wright, owner of Wright’s 360 Movement Academy at Grand Park. “Kids just don't move as much as they used to, and movement is critical to their development.”

Back in 1975, “Wright’s American Gymnastics” was founded by Bob and Dana Wright. Their daughter, Casey, took over the family business in 2005, evolving the gymnastics program into her successful Ninja Zone in 2015. Now, Casey is opening a 35,000-square-foot preschool at Grand Park, where kids will learn through movement.

“This facility is a perfect mecca to move in all ways – upside down, pushing, pulling, strengthening the core," she said.

The Wrights are a gymnastics family, and it was family that inspired Casey to conceive this preschool.

“I came up with the idea when I saw my own children lacking movement in their preschool environment,” Casey said. “I've been in gymnastics and fundamental movement my entire life. My father created the first preschool gymnastics program for me in 1978. We know movement from its core through our history and experience of teaching classes in gymnastics and Ninja Zone. We've seen that kids do better and perform better in school when they're active early and as much as they can be.”

In the seven years since Casey's after-school Ninja Zone facility has been open, she has seen the benefits of keeping kids active. Now, she wants to transition from “after-school” to “in-school.”

“We saw the benefits from Ninja Zone through all the parents that talked about how their kids were better socially and emotionally regulated less outbursts,” she said. “They're coming home with sweaty faces, and they're sleeping better.”

Casey made sure a large classroom was included in the plans for her new facility for the 3- to 5-year-olds attending preschool there in August.

“They'll come in and put their things away in our classrooms that feel like home, and then, they get right out into the gym and start their day with movement," Casey said. "We call it ‘pink cheeks.’ So, 'It's time to go get your pink cheeks!’ And then, they'll move back into the classroom. We call it 'teaching from the inside out.’"

Casey's plan is to teach these youngsters and work them out at the same time.

“Strong minds, strong bodies, well-rounded kids,” Casey said.