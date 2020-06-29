Innovation school outlines plans for IPS deal

On Thursday, the board heard plans for a new school to take over the Washington Irving School 14 building.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools is weighing what's next for Washington Irving Elementary School 14.

On Thursday, the board heard plans for a new innovation school to take over the building.

The school is currently operated by the Urban Act Academy. The district made that decision after years of poor academic performance, but that agreement is coming to an end.

Now the board is considering a partnership with the Near Eastside Innovation School Corporation.

The group already operates Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School. If the change is approved, NEISC wants to use the same formula at Washington Irving, one that focuses on community.

"It's important we provide the best opportunities for them," said Ross Pippin, NEISC executive director. "We've got to make sure we are intentional about the curriculum we select. We've got to make sure we are intentional about every detail to give them the best chance to succeed."