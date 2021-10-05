Indy Achieves opens new offices on Ivy Tech campus downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — A ribbon cutting Tuesday celebrated the opening of new offices for Indy Achieves.
The offices are located at the Ivy Tech campus office in downtown Indianapolis.
"(It is) more important than ever before that we provide realistic pathways for our students to complete their educations. Because when they do, it will allow them to get good-paying jobs that allow for upward mobility and that makes for a more thriving Indianapolis," said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.
Indy Achieves has partnered with Ivy Tech for three years. The goal of the program is to help every person in Indianapolis get access to pursue and complete a post-secondary degree.