IPS distributing free meals for students during remote learning

Indianapolis Public Schools returned to e-learning Monday through Jan. 13.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools is making sure students are well-fed, even as the district shifts to remote learning.

IPS students returned to e-learning on Monday, under Mayor Joe Hogsett's directive for all schools to go back to remote learning before Nov. 30. Indianapolis students will learn from home through Monday, Jan. 13.

To make sure children are not going hungry while away from school, the IPS Food Service Team will hand out free nutritious breakfast and lunch packages twice a week at 25 locations throughout the city.

Any child age 18 or younger can get the prepackaged meals, regardless of if they attend an IPS school. The meal pick-up will be "drive-thru style" in the parking lots of the following schools:

Anna Brochhausen School 88 | 5801 E. 16th St. | Door 6

Arlington Middle School | 4825 N. Arlington Ave. | Door 8

Brookside School 54 | 3150 E. 10th St. | Door 8

Carl Wilde School 79 | 5002 W. 34th St. | Door 11

Center for Inquiry School 70 | 510 46th St. | Door 7

Charles Warren Fairbanks School 105 | 8620 Montery Road | Door 5

Clarence Farrington School 61 |4326 Patricia St. | Door 7

Cold Spring School | 3650 Cold Spring Road | Door 6

Christian Park School 82 | 4700 English Ave. | Door 7

Daniel Webster School 46 | 1450 S. Reisner St. | Door 6

Eleanor Skillen | 1410 Wade St. | Door 11

Ernie Pyle School 90 | 3351 W. 18th St. | Door 9

Francis W. Parker School 56 | 2352 N. Columbia Ave. | Door 1

George W. Julian School 57 | 5435 E. Washington St. | Door 7

George Washington Carver School 87 | 2411 Indianapolis Ave. | Door 6

George Washington High School | 2215 W. Washington St. | Door 2

Harshman Middle School | 1501 E. 10th St. | Door 6

IPS | Butler Laboratory School 60 | 3330 N. Pennsylvania St. | Door 6

James A. Garfield School 31 | 301 Lincoln St. | Door 2

James Whitcomb Riley | 150 W. 10th St. | Door 8

Meredith Nicholson School 96 | 3651 N. Kiel Ave. | Door 8

Paul I. Miller School 114 | 2251 Sloan Ave. | Door 7

Sankofa School of Success @ Arlington Woods 99 | 5801 E. 30th St. | Door 10

Sidener Academy for High Ability Students | 2424 Kessler Blvd. | Door 6

William McKinley School 39 | 1733 Spann Ave. | Door 9

The meals can be picked up from 8-10 a.m. and 12-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, though there will be no meal service on Thanksgiving. The Tuesday packages include three days worth of meals, while the Thursday pick-up provides two days worth of meals for each student.

Because of the holiday, five days worth of meals will be distributed on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The meals will be handed out through the second week of January.