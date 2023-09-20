Superintendent: IPS celebrates ‘wins,’ despite challenges in district

In her annual address, Dr. Aleesia Johnson is expected to talk about the struggles, the achievements, and what is next for IPS students.

INDIANAPOLIS — The superintendent of Indianapolis Public Schools will share her vision for the future of the district.

The district, like many others across the country, has faced a lot of challenges. That includes the fight with Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita over the so-called “$1 law.”

The law requires districts to sell or lease underutilized buildings to charter schools for just $1.

The ILEARN results showed a two-percent drop and the future of the "Rebuilding Stronger Plan” is in question after only half of the money has been approved by voters.

The goal of the plan is to improve achievement for all students, show significant gains for Black and Latino students and increase graduation rates and enrollment.

However, Johnson said the district is also celebrating some wins. According to the superintendent, student performance in reading and math is now at or above the level it was since before the pandemic.

She said IPS is the only district in Marion County that can say that.