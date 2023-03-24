IPS board looks to move forward with 'Rebuilding Stronger' without second referendum in May

Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson said IPS will still need an operating referendum, but for now, the district will fund projects by reallocating savings.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools leaders are outlining plans to move forward with the district's "Rebuilding Stronger" proposal without putting a second referendum on the May ballot.

Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson said IPS will still need an operating referendum, but for now, the district will fund projects by reallocating savings.

The school board decided to delay the operating referendum in January, as IPS got pushback from the Indy Chamber and charter school advocates.

But Johnson is determined to make this work.

"My goal then remains my goal today — to deliver on what this community most values for our students, our teachers and our families, while also making sure we have the money we need to stay on a sustainable path," she said.