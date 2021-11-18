IPS board considering sharing referendum money with charter schools

The district put together a proposal that would give charter schools a $5 million cut, which equates to $500 per student.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Schools board may decide Thursday to share referendum money with its charter schools.

In 2018, voters approved more than $270 million to help pay for safety and security upgrades and increase teacher pay within IPS. Because innovative charter schools are part of Indianapolis Public Schools, some wondered if they should get a cut of the money.

"Our step right now is to support and provide access to those resources for the entire family of IPS schools, including our innovation charter school partners," said IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson.

While some parents support the sharing proposal, others say it's a bad financial move.