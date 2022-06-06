Indianapolis Public Library launches 2022 Summer Reading Program

Prizes are earned at one hour, five hours, 10 hours, 15 hours, and 20 hours of reading.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Library is launching its 2022 Summer Reading Program.

Here's how it works. A child can read any book, graphic novel, magazine, e-book, or newspaper, including books they own or borrow from the library. They then track their time spent reading in the Beanstack Tracker app (available on iOS and Android) or on paper trackers, which can be picked up at any Library location.

Prizes are earned at one hour, five hours, 10 hours, 15 hours, and 20 hours of reading. The prizes can include passes to the Children's Museum haunted house, tickets to Indianapolis Indians games, Eiteljorg Museum passes, and free pizza from Lou Malnati's Pizzeria.

A bonus prize can be earned by completing seven DISCOVERY activities such as donating a new or used book at any location or planting a seed this summer.

Children will have until Aug. 6 to redeem their reading for prizes at any library location.

If the summer readers reach 16 million minutes read this summer, all readers who logged during the summer will be entered into grand prize drawings. Those grand prizes include one of two $529 CollegeChoice CD savings accounts, autographed footballs from Colts players, and more.