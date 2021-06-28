Donations requested for annual backpack and school supply drive for Indianapolis students in need

The Indy BackPack Attack is looking for companies or individuals to donate school supplies or money to help buy supplies to get kids ready for the school year.

INDIANAPOLIS — School will be back in session before we know it and a lot of families are going to need help getting school supplies for their children.

That's why the Indy BackPack Attack school supply drive is already underway.

Volunteers are asking for organizations and companies across the city to host collection drives. The goal is to provide supplies for 30,000 local school students, but not every child ends up with a backpack.

"We give all the supplies to the schools, and then if a student doesn't have a backpack, they have a backpack for them if they don't have, you know, colored pencils, they can just give them the colored pencils then, so that they can supplement what their parents may or may not be able to afford," said Tiffany Dial with the Indy BackPack Attack campaign.

Donations are given to students at Indianapolis Public Schools or the Mayor's Charter Schools.

Large donations of supplies can be taken to the IUPUI Surplus Warehouse at 1830 W. 16th Street from July 19-21 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Companies that wish to host a drive at their office can find a registration form on the Indy BackPack Attack website.