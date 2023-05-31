These Indiana spellers are still alive in the National Spelling Bee

Three of the six Hoosiers who started the Scripps National Spelling Bee are still in the competition heading into Wednesday's quarterfinals.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Indiana students are still alive in the quest to become the nation's spelling champion.

Gavin Sigua, a seventh grader at Sycamore School in Indianapolis and 10-year-old Sharanya Kar, a fifth grader at West Lafayette Middle School, are representing central Indiana in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. They are joined by Achyut Ethiraj, a seventh grader at Maple Creek Middle School in Fort Wayne.

Achyut tied for 14th in last year's competition.

The Indiana representatives are among 121 spellers who have made it through three rounds of the spelling bee.

Three other Indiana spellers dropped out of the competition during the first round on Tuesday.

Reid Shaw, a sixth grader at University Elementary School in Bloomington, bowed out in the first round when he misspelled "sopapilla." Craig Ulrey, a seventh grader at Heritage Hall Christian School in Muncie, misspelled "whippoorwill," while Wes Cooper, a fifth grader at Kesling Intermediate School in La Porte, missed "draegerman."

The second round of competition in the preliminary round included multiple choice vocabulary questions. One incorrect answer is enough to eliminate a speller from the competition.

Sigua passed through three rounds spelling "graywacke" and "adroit." Kar's words have included "cataphora" and "trendoid," while Ethiraj has correctly spelled "Deseret" and "rectification."

All three spellers answered their vocabulary question correctly in the second round. (Correct response in parentheses.):

Sigua: "A person who is contrite is:" (repentant)

Kar: "A funambulist is:" (a tightrope walker)

Ethiraj: "Something described as importunate is:" (troublesomely urgent)