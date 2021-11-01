Indiana sees another statewide drop in college enrollment

Four-year institutions saw a 1.3% drop while two-year schools saw a 7.1% decline.

INDIANAPOLIS — Fall enrollment at Indiana’s public colleges declined again statewide, with only Indiana and Purdue universities’ flagship campuses and some Ivy Tech Community College sites reporting gains.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education says the overall 2.6% drop in degree-seeking students this fall at public universities brings Indiana’s five-year loss to 10.4%. That's down from 267,598 students in fall 2016 to 239,799 students this year.

The Journal Gazette reports that with an enrollment drop of 1.3%, four-year public institutions faced less of a hit than two-year schools, which saw their enrollment drop by 7.1%.

Purdue University reported an increase of nearly 4,000 students at its West Lafayette campus. That is an increase of about 8% from fall 2020.

Indiana University reported 2021 enrollment at 45,328 students, an increase of more than 5% from last year at its Bloomington campus. That includes 11,075 graduate and professional students, a 10% increase over 2020.

The Ivy Tech Community College system experienced an overall decline of 6.7%.