Rescue Plan Act sends nearly $1.6 billion to Indiana public school districts

Indianapolis Public Schools is set to receive nearly $136 million of the state's allocation.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education announced Monday that state public school districts will receive allocations of nearly $1.8 billion as part of the third round of federal stimulus dollars - the American Rescue Plan Act.

Indianapolis Public Schools is set to receive nearly $136 million of the state's allocation. Ft. Wayne schools will receive $100 million. South Bend Community Schools will split $59 million, and Gary, Hammond and East Chicago schools will receive $46 million, $40 million and $27 million, respectively.

In central Indiana, Anderson Community School Corporation's allocation totals more than $26 million, while Muncie Community Schools stand to receive $24 million in federal aid. Lafayette School Corporation is set for $17 million from the Rescue Act. Monroe County and Marion Community Schools both get $16 million. Kokomo School Corporation has $14 million set aside, and Bartholomew Consolidated Schools will receive $13 million.

These are the allocations for each public school district in Marion County:

MSD Decatur Township - $12,261,130.18

Franklin Township Community School Corp. $7,551,324.26

MSD Lawrence Township - $29,569,051.18

Perry Township Schools - $26,547,039.10

MSD Pike Township - $23,670,581.55

MSD Warren Township - $28,617,679.09

MSD Washington Township - $23,047,875.18

MSD Wayne Township - $37,049,614.94

Beech Grove City Schools - $5,967,899.28

Speedway Schools - $3,015,498.41

Planning allocations for Indiana’s non-public schools, which together total an additional $78 million, will be released later this spring.

“While the needs may vary from one school to the next," said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education, "it’s critical that schools are strategically planning to maximize their return on investment, in turn achieving the greatest outcomes for students.”

Schools can use the Rescue Plan Act funds to reimburse approved expenses incurred through September 2024 to address some challenges schools are facing from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rescue Plan requires schools so use at least 20 percent of their funds to support accelerated opportunities for students. Those are defined and listed on the DOE website.