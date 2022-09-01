Indiana schools receiving almost $23 million in school safety grants

The grants will be allocated to 425 schools as part of the Secured School Safety Grant program.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Secured School Safety Board has approved nearly $23 million in state grants toward school safety, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday.

The grants will be allocated to 425 schools as part of the Secured School Safety Grant (SSSG) program.

The measure marks the fourth straight year the General Assembly has allocated a record level of funding for school safety investments.

“We continue to prioritize investments in school safety to help students and staff succeed without the worry of violence in Hoosier schools,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement. “This funding allow schools to address their specific safety needs through additional personnel and programs designed to prepare for and prevent school violence.”

With the funding, Indiana has now allocated more than $130 million toward school safety since the SSSG program was started in 2013.