Black Legislative Caucus lays out education priorities

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus outlined their priorities Monday for the current session at the Indiana Statehouse.

They want to close the achievement gap between African American students and their non-Black peers.

They're looking at a series of bills that would help students in school and open doors later on in the professional world.

One of those bills would automatically enroll seventh- and eighth-grade students in the 21st Century Scholars program to help pay for college later.

Another proposal calls for universal free school breakfast and lunch for all students.

"We know that a hungry student is not going to be a successful student, so if our students have food on the plate, in their belly, they're more likely to be able to focus and study and achieve when it comes to their education," said Rep. Earl Harris, D-District 2.