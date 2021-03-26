Indiana lawmakers require civics class for middle schoolers

The legislation requires every student in the state to complete a one-semester course in civics education in either sixth, seventh or eighth grade.

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill incorporating civics education into Hoosier students’ middle school curriculum is headed to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk after House lawmakers voted Thursday to pass the measure.

The legislation requires every student in the state to complete a one-semester course in civics education in either sixth, seventh or eighth grade.

All public, charter and state-accredited private schools across the state must require each student to successfully complete the course, beginning with students who begin sixth grade during the 2023-24 school year.

Republican State Rep. Chris May said the legislation is a byproduct of lawmakers' concerns that students in Indiana do not learn enough about democratic governance before they reach high school.