Here's how Indiana schools ranked on the annual 'best colleges' report

Purdue and IU were also in the the top 100 of the Best National Universities category.

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the best colleges in the country, and several Indiana schools were ranked high.

The University of Notre Dame finished highest in the overall Best National Universities category. It ranked 19th out of 392 schools. Purdue came in at 49th and IU was 68th.

For the fourth straight year, Butler University was ranked No. 1 in Regional Universities in the Midwest. University of Evansville and Indiana Wesleyan University also finished in the top 25 in that category, at No. 7 and No. 19, respectively.

Indiana had two colleges in the top 10 of the Regional Colleges Midwest category. Taylor University tied for the No. 1 spot, while Goshen College came in 8th.

For the 23rd year, Rose Hulman Institute of Technology was selected in the specialized engineering category, earning the No. 1 spot in four academic categories.

To read more about the list of U.S. News & Report's best colleges and find full rankings, click here.