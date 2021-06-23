Indiana AG releases 'Parents Bill of Rights' to challenge education policies and curriculums

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's attorney general wants parents to know how to exercise their legal rights when challenging policies and curriculums at their children's schools.
Todd Rokita said discourse around political and social issues is creating negative and polarizing effects in schools.
“Education policy and curriculum should reflect the values of Indiana families while meeting the mandatory requirements set forth in law,” Rokita said. “The single most effective way to ensure school accountability is for parents to engage in their children’s education. The 'Parents Bill of Rights' empowers them to do just that.”
The "Parents Bill of Rights" includes the following:
- To question and address your child’s school officials and school board members at publicly designated meetings with proper notice of the meetings provided
- To question and review the curriculum taught in your child’s school by questioning local school boards and school administrators
- To expect that the academic curriculum taught in your child’s school aligns with Indiana and federal law
- To participate in the selection and approval of academic standards for the State of Indiana
- To obtain educational materials and curriculum taught to your child in the classroom
- To run as a candidate for your local school board
To read more on the "Parents Bill of Rights," click here.
