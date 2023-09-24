Mrs. Brinker: Tips on how to increase student attendance

13News reporter Matthew Fultz sat down with Jennifer Brinker, an education expert from Greenwood Middle School, to talk about recent student attendance trends.

INDIANAPOLIS — The school year is in full swing for students across the states, but school districts are still dealing with a very difficult issue: student attendance.

Before the pandemic, about 8 million U.S. Students were considered chronically absent meaning 15 days or more a year.

A recent study shows that the number doubled to 16 million. We spoke with WTHR education expert Jennifer Brinker from Greenwood Middle School about what parents can do to help and what schools are doing to respond.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: Mrs. Brinker, how much do you credit the pandemic for exacerbating absenteeism in schools?

Mrs. Brinker: Well the pandemic did disrupt traditional education in so many ways. Kids had to shift to remote learning or hybrid, which was a challenge for so many students. Those things along with health concerns and rising mental health issues have certainly played a large part in this growing problem.

Fultz: We mentioned chronic absenteeism-people probably think about their child being absent some and wonder how big of an impact that actually has-can you speak to this?

Mrs. Brinker: If a child misses two days of school a month, they miss 20 days in a year. If the pattern continues, they miss over a year of school by high school graduation. So while it might sound insignificant at first, it really adds up.

Fultz: So what strategies are schools trying to implement to address this absenteeism?

Mrs. Brinker: Schools are trying to focus on interventions. Those can include mentoring programs, family engagement initiatives, mental health support, and we have been forced to really think outside the box with offering services and flexible days to families. Policymakers could help immensely by investing in schools so that we can hire more counselors and support staff and give personalized attention to students who are struggling.

Fultz: There is only so much schools can do. What can parents do to help with this problem?