In this year-long pandemic some students are thriving, others drowning

INDIANAPOLIS — The year-long pandemic is having a tremendous impact on schools.

Educators are trying to determine what students are learning and losing.

One Hancock County school system has answers that are both surprising and alarming.

"It has impacted all kids," said Greenfield Central School superintendent Dr. Harold Olin.



He sees some students thriving despite the pandemic and others who are struggling.



"We have some students who are just drowning," Olin said.



According to Olin, high school students are suffering the most. Almost one in three are failing at least one class compared to one in four last year.



"I would say most alarming would be the failure rates of our freshmen," Olin explained. "They are the ones least equipped for that virtual environment."



High school students are in class only two days a week. They are studying from home the other three. Elementary school students, middle school students, they are in class every day.

Many are still catching up from last year, when schools shut down for a month then finished the year with virtual learning.

Surprisingly, the most recent standardized test scores are almost the same as last year's.