ILEARN results show slight increases in math and English

Forty percent of Indiana students are at or above proficiency in math and English.

INDIANAPOLIS — The latest ILEARN results show more work needs to be done to boost Indiana's students' proficiency in math and English language arts.

Ninety-nine percent of students in third through eighth grade took the ILEARN test. Results looked at student growth and compared it to learning trends before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Education went over the latest test results Wednesday.

"Specific conversations and concerted efforts are needed to best support their learning," said Dr. Charity Flores, chief academic officer with IDOE.

Forty percent of students are at or above proficiency in math and English. But middle school students who were not proficient in math and English language arts before the pandemic are not recovering as fast as their peers.

IPS school leaders tell 13News they're following the same trends.

"I think about that, especially in terms of the year we had last year, where there were a lot of changes happening. The fact that we were able to stay consistent in ELA and still see improvement in math, again, I think it speaks to the really tremendous work I think our teachers and principals have been doing every day in classrooms," said IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson.

Johnson said educators aren't satisfied with the outcomes.

"We know we have to continue to accelerate student learning. We have to continue to do more of what's working," said Johnson.