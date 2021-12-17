Ignite Achievement Academy plans to sue IPS after charter school agreement not renewed

The academy said it was working hard for a shared and fair solution with IPS, but would file a lawsuit if needed.

Ignite Achievement Academy released a statement to 13News on Friday saying it wants to avoid litigation after the IPS board voted Thursday to not renew the charter school agreement, but at the same time filed notice that it intends to sue.

The statement goes on to read:

We can confirm that we have sent notice of claims to Indianapolis Public Schools and the Office of Education Innovation as part of the process of protecting our instruction and our students. We are considering and willing to move forward with all legal remedies available to us.

In 2017, Ignite Achievement Academy took over the failing Elder W. Diggs School. IPS said in that time, the charter school did make some progress, but not enough.

IPS points to dropping enrollment, low attendance numbers and not enough academic progress, as well as the failure to retain teachers.

"It was still performing, academically, in the bottom tier of our district schools overall,” said IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson.

Ignite's co-founder and Head of School Shy-Quon Ely said those failures are taken out of context, arguing the district didn’t give the charter enough time to turn things around.

"It tends to take anywhere from five to seven years to successfully (restart a school)," Ely said. “That's with normal conditions. OK, so we're in our fifth year of restarting the Diggs school. This is the third year of a pandemic. We've had two years of new state testing."

Ely said enrollment changes were expected. The school population is at risk, so it would obviously face additional troubles during a pandemic. As for retaining teachers, Ely argued that’s an issue for all schools right now.

Ely also blames IPS for not providing enough supports – especially in special education and transportation. He said the school did make some inroads, reporting it increased reading test scores by double digits and passed recent evaluations by the Office of Education Innovation Charters schools.

In the tort claim notice to IPS, the charter school makes the following claims: