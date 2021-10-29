Hundreds of Wayne Township students get devices for home internet access

INDIANAPOLIS — Internet access at home has become a necessity for students, especially during the pandemic.
Now, kids at five schools on the west side of Indianapolis are getting their own internet hotspots to take home.
The Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township is partnering with Verizon to make it happen.
The district is getting a total of 875 hotspots.
"This is an issue our colleagues in suburban and rural areas are experiencing as well, not just in Indiana but across the United States. So we are excited to be the first with Verizon to have this program, but we are confident that it will not be the last," said Superintendent Jeff Butts.
The non-profit group Digital Promise is also helping with the cause.
