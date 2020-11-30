HSE Schools' superintendent to retire at end of school year

The Board of School Trustees hopes to name the new superintendent by early spring.

FISHERS, Ind. — Hamilton Southeastern Schools Superintendent Dr. Allen Bourff announced he will retire at the end of the school year. That would make Bourff’s last day on the job June 30, 2021. He's been with the district since 2015.

“When I accepted this appointment six years ago, we faced some tremendous financial challenges, and through working together, we have created internal structures that we now take for granted on most days -- mental health therapists, assistant principals, community-based education programs, and more on the drawing board,” Bourff said.

The Board of School Trustees hired BWP & Associates to handle the superintendent search. Members of the school community will help determine the qualities to be prioritized in selecting the new superintendent.